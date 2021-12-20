Vai (VAI) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 20th. One Vai coin can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00001980 BTC on popular exchanges. Vai has a total market capitalization of $60.34 million and approximately $280,118.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vai has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vai alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00051662 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,782.63 or 0.08231784 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,963.10 or 1.00025133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00074785 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00046458 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 66,335,053 coins. Vai’s official website is venus.io . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.