Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 88.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,540 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 1.9% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $59.48 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

