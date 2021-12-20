Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Decreases Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 44.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kempner Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 38,110 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 44,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIAC stock opened at $29.52 on Monday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VIAC shares. TheStreet cut ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Macquarie cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.04.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

