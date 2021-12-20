Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $1.06 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,701 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.87.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $83.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $92.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

