Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $278,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,705,821,000 after buying an additional 231,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,923,398,000 after buying an additional 649,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,538,864,000 after buying an additional 501,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $638,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,917 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Phillips 66 by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,335,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $372,031,000 after purchasing an additional 255,687 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSX opened at $71.80 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day moving average is $76.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -320.00%.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.07.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

