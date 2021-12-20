Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Takes $322,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 21.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Moderna by 13.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 88,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,842,000 after acquiring an additional 10,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA opened at $294.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $295.65 and a 200 day moving average of $318.47. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The firm has a market cap of $119.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.54, for a total transaction of $6,150,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total value of $3,897,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 450,250 shares of company stock worth $141,054,705. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.31.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

