Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,123,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $56,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.33. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.