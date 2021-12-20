Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 437,699 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 4,602,599 shares.The stock last traded at $65.13 and had previously closed at $66.12.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

