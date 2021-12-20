Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Bought by BigSur Wealth Management LLC

BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for about 4.5% of BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $9,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 95,300.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 159.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $66.12 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $70.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.45.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

