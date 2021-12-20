Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,242,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,161,000 after purchasing an additional 32,528 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26,246.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 856,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 852,761 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3,855.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,548,000 after acquiring an additional 771,178 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 513,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,969,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,785,000 after acquiring an additional 34,839 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $260.64 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $216.25 and a one year high of $266.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $254.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.51.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

