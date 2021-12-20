Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,566,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.33% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $106,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $95,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 138.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $67.21 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $66.46 and a 12 month high of $69.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

