Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Wealthpoint LLC

Wealthpoint LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 81,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 191.0% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after acquiring an additional 51,782 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 37,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $146.22 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $115.88 and a 1-year high of $151.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.92.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

