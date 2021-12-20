Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 3.8% of DAGCO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. DAGCO Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $8,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 386.0% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Shares of VGSH stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.12. 2,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,460. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $60.96 and a 52 week high of $62.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.36.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

