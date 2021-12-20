Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $219.03 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $189.60 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.93.

