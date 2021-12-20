Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Shares Gap Down to $6.59

Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.59, but opened at $5.90. Vaxxinity shares last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 4,972 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Vaxxinity Company Profile (NASDAQ:VAXX)

Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.

