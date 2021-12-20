Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Receives $338.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $334.61.

Several research firms have weighed in on VEEV. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $296.00 to $282.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

NYSE VEEV traded down $6.21 on Wednesday, hitting $250.72. 898,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,355. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $297.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $235.74 and a twelve month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,627 shares of company stock valued at $7,158,200 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,348.2% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 35,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 33,098 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 173.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 164,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,193,000 after purchasing an additional 104,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 46.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

