Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.98

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.98 and last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 10519 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VTYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.36.

In related news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio purchased 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

About Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

