Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) & Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Head to Head Comparison

Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) and Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Venus Acquisition and Amdocs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Venus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Amdocs 0 1 1 0 2.50

Amdocs has a consensus price target of $90.67, suggesting a potential upside of 24.05%. Given Amdocs’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amdocs is more favorable than Venus Acquisition.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Venus Acquisition and Amdocs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Venus Acquisition N/A N/A -$120,000.00 N/A N/A Amdocs $4.29 billion 2.23 $688.37 million $5.30 13.79

Amdocs has higher revenue and earnings than Venus Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Venus Acquisition and Amdocs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venus Acquisition N/A -36.07% -2.09% Amdocs 16.05% 15.52% 8.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.5% of Venus Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Amdocs shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Amdocs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amdocs beats Venus Acquisition on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Venus Acquisition Company Profile

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, MO.

