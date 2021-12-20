VeriCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $739,613.21 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 20th. Over the last week, VeriCoin has traded 28.8% lower against the dollar. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $739,613.21 and $195.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0215 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,620.37 or 0.99672576 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00045379 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00031609 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.67 or 0.00938754 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,412,900 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

