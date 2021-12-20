Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Verint Systems posted earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.22 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.63.

VRNT traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $50.46. 2,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,285. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -195.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $70,497.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $279,232.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,350 shares of company stock worth $1,012,639. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

