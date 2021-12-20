Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,975 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $16,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 151,338 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 15,128 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 90,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 13,645 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 500.2% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 184,011 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,938,000 after acquiring an additional 153,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $247,645. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $53.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $60.78. The company has a market capitalization of $223.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.26.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

