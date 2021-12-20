Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VRTX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a market perform rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $254.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $214.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $242.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,758,853 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $500,428,000 after buying an additional 307,208 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,701,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 296.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 154,638 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,050,000 after buying an additional 115,638 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 357.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

