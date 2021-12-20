Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the November 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,156,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of VWDRY opened at $9.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.02. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 4.65%. Analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

VWDRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Societe Generale cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.