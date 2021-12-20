Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the November 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,156,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of VWDRY opened at $9.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.02. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 4.65%. Analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile
Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.
Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?
Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.