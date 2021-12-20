ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Stock Holdings Increased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 53.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 278.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 70,157 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 292,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,201,000 after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 28.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in ViacomCBS by 92.7% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 17,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in ViacomCBS by 99.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 457,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after acquiring an additional 228,646 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VIAC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.04.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $29.52 on Monday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.79. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

