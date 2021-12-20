Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) in a report released on Thursday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $51.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on VSAT. Raymond James lowered Viasat from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viasat from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viasat currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.00.
Shares of Viasat stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.49. 436,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,738. Viasat has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $68.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.69 and a beta of 1.15.
In other Viasat news, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $1,384,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Johnson acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.05 per share, for a total transaction of $66,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 2.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,864 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 9.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,526,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 1.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 119,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,975,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 2.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,438 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,255,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Finally, AWH Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the second quarter worth about $5,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.
Viasat Company Profile
ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.
