Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) in a report released on Thursday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $51.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VSAT. Raymond James lowered Viasat from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viasat from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viasat currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.00.

Get Viasat alerts:

Shares of Viasat stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.49. 436,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,738. Viasat has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $68.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.25 million. Viasat had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viasat will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viasat news, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $1,384,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Johnson acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.05 per share, for a total transaction of $66,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 2.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,864 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 9.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,526,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 1.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 119,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,975,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 2.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,438 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,255,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Finally, AWH Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the second quarter worth about $5,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.