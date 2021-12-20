Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $4.82 Million Stock Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,582 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.08% of Upwork worth $4,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Upwork by 6.4% during the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Upwork by 54.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Upwork by 1.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Upwork by 4.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on UPWK. Citigroup raised their target price on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Upwork in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Upwork in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Shares of UPWK opened at $34.19 on Monday. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.76 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.97.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,937 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $187,125.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,379 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $79,209.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,470 shares of company stock worth $10,592,008 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

