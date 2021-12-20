Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New Investment in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 221,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Momentive Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Momentive Global news, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $75,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $263,937.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,178 shares of company stock worth $2,471,119 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNTV stock opened at $19.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.32. Momentive Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $28.12.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $114.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.47 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. Momentive Global’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNTV. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

