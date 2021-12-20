Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 31,918 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,064 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 31,918 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in General Motors by 1,510.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 236.5% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GM stock opened at $55.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.21 and a 200 day moving average of $56.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $80.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16. General Motors has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $65.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.81.

In other General Motors news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $612,793.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

