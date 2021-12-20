Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

VOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vor Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vor Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

Shares of VOR opened at $13.33 on Friday. Vor Biopharma has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $63.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.60.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vor Biopharma will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vor Biopharma news, major shareholder Ventures Vi L.P. 5Am sold 330,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 62.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 53.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 18,288 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 9.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 303,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 25,318 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 12.2% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 657,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 71,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.