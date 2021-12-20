Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Increased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,175 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,520,449,000 after purchasing an additional 843,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,700,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,856,565,000 after purchasing an additional 983,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,834,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,210,285,000 after purchasing an additional 536,758 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $138.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $382.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 293,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $40,233,539.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $53,617,356.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,479,291 shares of company stock worth $907,919,957 in the last quarter. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

