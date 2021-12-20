Waltonchain (WTC) 1-Day Volume Tops $8.67 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Waltonchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00002053 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $74.45 million and $8.67 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000344 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000096 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000566 BTC.

About Waltonchain

WTC is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 84,103,423 coins and its circulating supply is 78,382,391 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

