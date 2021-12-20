Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the November 15th total of 25,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

WPCA stock opened at $9.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 153.1% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 58,180 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,454,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 442,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A during the 3rd quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 189.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 76,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-A focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

