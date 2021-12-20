Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $295.43.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Wayfair alerts:

NYSE W traded down $5.22 on Wednesday, reaching $196.56. The company had a trading volume of 36,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,332. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $183.74 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.96 and its 200-day moving average is $271.58. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.70 and a beta of 2.93.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.78, for a total transaction of $127,757.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,160 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $403,682.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,236 shares of company stock valued at $26,174,284 over the last 90 days. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 55.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth $47,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.