Wealthpoint LLC Has $11.94 Million Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Wealthpoint LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,010 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 4.5% of Wealthpoint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $11,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 111,073 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 99.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 66,915 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 37,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 133.7% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 29,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 16,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $50.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.30. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $51.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd.

