Wealthpoint LLC Invests $204,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Wealthpoint LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 201,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,534,000 after acquiring an additional 10,042 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.50, for a total value of $76,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total value of $56,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,195 shares of company stock worth $22,350,241 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.75.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $619.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $620.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $605.34. The company has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

