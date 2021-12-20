Wealthpoint LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealthpoint LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 31.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 324,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 101,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 216,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $462.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $461.81 and a 200 day moving average of $446.85. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $363.38 and a 12-month high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

