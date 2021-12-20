Wealthpoint LLC Sells 248 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Wealthpoint LLC cut its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 41,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $57.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.87. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $64.34.

