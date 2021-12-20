Well Done LLC Acquires 2,504 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Well Done LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 9.4% of Well Done LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $456.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $461.81 and a 200-day moving average of $446.85. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $363.38 and a 52 week high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.