Well Done LLC Raises Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Well Done LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,961 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.4% of Well Done LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.73.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,989 shares of company stock worth $4,874,329 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $137.08 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $139.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.25 and a 200-day moving average of $122.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $242.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

