WELL Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $34,549.00 (WELL)

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last week, WELL has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. WELL has a total market capitalization of $18.02 million and $34,549.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WELL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WELL alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00039168 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006676 BTC.

About WELL

WELL (WELL) is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WELL’s official website is www.joinwell.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

WELL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WELL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WELL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WELL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WELL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.