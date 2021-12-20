Wells Fargo & Company Increases Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $331.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $331.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lennox International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennox International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $322.50.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $312.48 on Thursday. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $266.77 and a fifty-two week high of $356.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 273.37%. Lennox International’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

In related news, Director Todd J. Teske sold 600 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.51, for a total transaction of $191,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total transaction of $1,410,540.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,388 shares of company stock worth $3,598,653 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Lennox International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lennox International by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Lennox International by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Lennox International by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

