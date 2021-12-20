WePower Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,350.00 (WPR)

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One WePower coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WePower has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and $1,350.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WePower has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00040079 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006750 BTC.

About WePower

WePower (CRYPTO:WPR) is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,808,616 coins. The official website for WePower is wepower.network . WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

Buying and Selling WePower

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WePower should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WePower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

