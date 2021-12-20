West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WST. FMR LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,262,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $453,413,000 after buying an additional 353,917 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,338,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,917,009,000 after purchasing an additional 325,327 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth approximately $108,087,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 79.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,064,000 after acquiring an additional 250,453 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 633,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $227,372,000 after purchasing an additional 193,020 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of WST opened at $449.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $427.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.88. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.85 and a 1 year high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

