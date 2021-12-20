Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend by 2.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE EMD opened at $12.81 on Monday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average of $13.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,245,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,015 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 11.34% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $45,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.