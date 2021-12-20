Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (WIW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.55 on December 31st

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.549 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 49.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE WIW opened at $13.26 on Monday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $13.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,203,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 135,038 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund were worth $28,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

