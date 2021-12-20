Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (WIW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.55 on December 31st

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.549 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 49.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE WIW opened at $13.26 on Monday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $13.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.37.
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
Recommended Story: Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.