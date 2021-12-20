Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 34.0% over the last three years.
Shares of SBI stock opened at $9.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.73. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $9.99.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
