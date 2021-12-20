Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 34.0% over the last three years.

Shares of SBI stock opened at $9.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.73. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,260 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

