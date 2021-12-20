WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Receives $215.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $215.57.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEX. Truist decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded down $2.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.19. 4,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,767. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.84. WEX has a 1-year low of $123.01 and a 1-year high of $234.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEX will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of WEX by 46.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in WEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in WEX by 53.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WEX by 20.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 66.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

