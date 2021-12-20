Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.2% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 63.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR opened at $230.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.27. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $171.33 and a 1 year high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

WHR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.23.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

