Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 2,157 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $10,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Eaton by 52.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter worth about $37,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Eaton by 163.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $165.07 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $113.95 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The company has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.88 and its 200 day moving average is $159.96.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.72.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.