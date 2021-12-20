Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 258 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS stock opened at $381.80 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.56 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $399.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $127.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.19%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.81.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

